  • Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is currently available in the market, the Samsung Galaxy A30 continues to radiate the same allure and beauty. Black appears to be a common choice for most gadgets, in contrast to the Samsung A30, which just introduced a blue hue. The Red color, which made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy A30, is another novel color for this phone.

The 6.4-inch screen supports the 1080p FHD Plus grade. Everything appears brighter on the Galaxy A30’s screen thanks to its 16M colors. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s 64GB of internal storage may be expanded with ease thanks to the dedicated SD card slot.

This brand’s dual SIM slot allows for the simultaneous use of two different networks. Daily tasks are easy to perform thanks to the Exynos chipset included into the Samsung Galaxy A30’s chassis, which is topped by an octa-core processor.

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a30 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UISamsung Experience 9.5
Dimensions158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Silver, Blue, pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetExynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
GPUMali-G71 MP2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
Talktimeup to 23 hrs
– Fast battery charging 15W

