Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung will show off a new phone in its A-series line. The...
The Samsung Galaxy A30 is currently available in the market, the Samsung Galaxy A30 continues to radiate the same allure and beauty. Black appears to be a common choice for most gadgets, in contrast to the Samsung A30, which just introduced a blue hue. The Red color, which made its debut with the Samsung Galaxy A30, is another novel color for this phone.
The 6.4-inch screen supports the 1080p FHD Plus grade. Everything appears brighter on the Galaxy A30’s screen thanks to its 16M colors. The Samsung Galaxy A30’s 64GB of internal storage may be expanded with ease thanks to the dedicated SD card slot.
This brand’s dual SIM slot allows for the simultaneous use of two different networks. Daily tasks are easy to perform thanks to the Exynos chipset included into the Samsung Galaxy A30’s chassis, which is topped by an octa-core processor.
Samsung Galaxy a30 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 24,999 – 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Samsung Experience 9.5
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Silver, Blue, pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 6 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904 Octa (14 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 16 MP, f/1.9, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), autofocus, LED flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/1.9, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 23 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 15W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.