Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now on the market. The front-facing camera on this smartphone has been improved by using a larger sensor and optical stabilization.
The device has four cameras. The 64 MP sensor in the main camera measures 1/2 inch, while the 12 MP sensor in the secondary camera measures 1 / 2.55 inch.Both cameras have OIS built in.
With optical image stabilization (OIS), the front camera on the Samsung S21 can now take pictures and record videos with less noise, even in low light.
The front cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20, which came out before the S21, can record 4K video at 60 frames per second. The under-screen camera on the Galaxy S21 is a good example of a recent change in smartphones that adds a lot of smart features that are on the cutting edge. So, if you want a device that can do everything, this phone might be the best option.
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
