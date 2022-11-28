Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo is releasing a new smartphone called the Vivo Y22.

The phone has a 6.5 inches screen.

The phone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the Mediatek Helio G85.

Smart technology Vivo is putting the Y22 on the market. In its Y-series, the company is making a new smartphone.

The price will be right for the new phone, which will be called the Vivo Y22. The phone will be powered by one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, the Mediatek Helio G85.

The new Vivo Y22, which will be out soon, has a processor with eight cores.

This new smartphone has a big IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen size of 6.5 inches. The screen on the Vivo Y22 will have a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, which is full HD.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Vivo Y22 specs

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8. 4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~262 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W Advertisement