Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan & special features

The Vivo Y50 is a midrange smartphone produced by the Chinese company Vivo. It’s price is reasonable in Pakistan. The newcomer has a 2.0 GHz Octa-core processor and the Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The combination of its Chipset and processing will make the phone lightning fast. The screen size of this smartphone is 6.53 inches and it has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 403.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) Adreno 610 helps the screen seem good so the user may have a good time. With a screen-to-body ratio of 83.1%, it is sure to grab everyone’s attention.

The phone is powered by a Li-Po 5000 mAh battery that cannot be removed. Powering up your phone from zero will just take a few minutes thanks to the 15W quick charging.

The newcomer has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, all located on the back.

The front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel monster, perfect for all those group selfies. Both camera configurations capture high-quality Full HD video, perfect for sharing or printing.

In addition to its standard 128GB of internal storage (provided by an eMMC 5.1 chip), the phone comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

MicroSD expansion is supported thanks to the slot provided by Vivo. The devaluation of the PAK rupee has also had an impact on the cost of Vivo mobile devices.

Here you can research the current phone prices in your area. The Vivo Y50 has a fingerprint scanner on the back, as well as 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE.

Funtouch 10, which is an Android 10 derivative, is the operating system it uses. Starry Black, Iris Blue, Iris Blue, and Pearl White are the colour options for Vivo’s new device.

Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan is 48,000/-

Vivo Y50 specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
LAUNCH
Announced2020, April 06
StatusRumoured
BODY
Dimensions162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm (6.38 x 3.01 x 0.36 in)
Weight197 g (6.95 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Others
  • No
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD
Size6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 10, Funtouch 10.0
ChipsetQualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPUAdreno 610
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal128GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/6GB RAM
Others
  • eMMC 5.1
CAMERA
Primary13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast battery charging 15W
MISC
ColorsStarry Black, Iris Blue, Iris Blue, Pearl White

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


