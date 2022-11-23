Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan & special features

The Vivo Y50 is a midrange smartphone produced by the Chinese company Vivo. It’s price is reasonable in Pakistan. The newcomer has a 2.0 GHz Octa-core processor and the Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 chipset.

The combination of its Chipset and processing will make the phone lightning fast. The screen size of this smartphone is 6.53 inches and it has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 403.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) Adreno 610 helps the screen seem good so the user may have a good time. With a screen-to-body ratio of 83.1%, it is sure to grab everyone’s attention.

The phone is powered by a Li-Po 5000 mAh battery that cannot be removed. Powering up your phone from zero will just take a few minutes thanks to the 15W quick charging.

The newcomer has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, all located on the back.

Advertisement

The front-facing camera is a 16-megapixel monster, perfect for all those group selfies. Both camera configurations capture high-quality Full HD video, perfect for sharing or printing.

In addition to its standard 128GB of internal storage (provided by an eMMC 5.1 chip), the phone comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

MicroSD expansion is supported thanks to the slot provided by Vivo. The devaluation of the PAK rupee has also had an impact on the cost of Vivo mobile devices.

Here you can research the current phone prices in your area. The Vivo Y50 has a fingerprint scanner on the back, as well as 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE.

Funtouch 10, which is an Android 10 derivative, is the operating system it uses. Starry Black, Iris Blue, Iris Blue, and Pearl White are the colour options for Vivo’s new device.

Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y50 price in Pakistan is 48,000/-

Vivo Y50 specs

Advertisement NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A LAUNCH Announced 2020, April 06 Status Rumoured Advertisement BODY Dimensions 162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm (6.38 x 3.01 x 0.36 in) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Others Advertisement No DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~83.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Advertisement PLATFORM OS Android 10, Funtouch 10.0 Chipset Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610 Advertisement MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/6GB RAM Others eMMC 5.1 Advertisement CAMERA Primary 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected] Secondary 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Others [email protected] Advertisement Advertisement SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Advertisement COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Advertisement FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass Advertisement BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Others Advertisement Fast battery charging 15W MISC Colors Starry Black, Iris Blue, Iris Blue, Pearl White Also Read Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan and features Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan and specifications. Vivo Y51 is currently available...

Advertisement