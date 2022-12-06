Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now available to purchase.

The Galaxy S21’s under-screen camera is a smart, cutting-edge addition to smartphones.

This phone’s front camera boasts a bigger sensor and optical stabilisation.

It has four cameras in it. The main camera’s 64 MP sensor is 1/2 inch in size, while the secondary camera’s 12 MP sensor is 1 / 2.55 inch in size.Both cameras have OIS built in.

The front cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20, which came out before the S21, can record 4K video at 60 frames per second.

The under-screen camera on the Galaxy S21 is a good example of a recent change to smartphones that adds a lot of smart, cutting-edge features. So, if you want something that can do everything, this phone might be the best choice.

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499/-

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.1 Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 + 3 x 2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G78 MP14 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~424 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Eye Comfort Shield, Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Stylus support, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX , Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust /water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W