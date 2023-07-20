Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan July 2023
Oppo, the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest mid-range offering, the Oppo F21 Pro, in the Pakistani market. With its sleek design and impressive features, the device will appeal to a wide range of smartphone users in the country.
The Oppo F21 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The phone’s slim bezels and notchless design contribute to an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Under the hood, the Oppo F21 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
The smartphone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, so users can expect seamless app launches and ample space for storing their files and media.
The Oppo F21 Pro features a quad-lens rear camera system, including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With a range of shooting modes and AI enhancements, The front facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.
One of the standout features of the Oppo F21 Pro is its long-lasting battery life. With a 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, users can quickly recharge their device and enjoy prolonged usage without worrying about running out of power.
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
Oppo F21 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
