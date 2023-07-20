Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
  • The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (6 nm) processor.
  • The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Oppo, the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest mid-range offering, the Oppo F21 Pro, in the Pakistani market. With its sleek design and impressive features, the device will appeal to a wide range of smartphone users in the country.

The Oppo F21 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The phone’s slim bezels and notchless design contribute to an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Oppo F21 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The smartphone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, so users can expect seamless app launches and ample space for storing their files and media.

The Oppo F21 Pro features a quad-lens rear camera system, including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With a range of shooting modes and AI enhancements, The front facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

One of the standout features of the Oppo F21 Pro is its long-lasting battery life. With a 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, users can quickly recharge their device and enjoy prolonged usage without worrying about running out of power.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Sunset Orange
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Next Story