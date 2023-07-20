Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (6 nm) processor.

The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo, the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest mid-range offering, the Oppo F21 Pro, in the Pakistani market. With its sleek design and impressive features, the device will appeal to a wide range of smartphone users in the country.

The Oppo F21 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The phone’s slim bezels and notchless design contribute to an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Oppo F21 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The smartphone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, so users can expect seamless app launches and ample space for storing their files and media.

The Oppo F21 Pro features a quad-lens rear camera system, including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With a range of shooting modes and AI enhancements, The front facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

One of the standout features of the Oppo F21 Pro is its long-lasting battery life. With a 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, users can quickly recharge their device and enjoy prolonged usage without worrying about running out of power.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

