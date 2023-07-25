Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Special Features







  • Screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
  • Offers 128 GB storage and 8 GB memory.
  • Powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery for extended usage.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is now available in Pakistan at a competitive price. The Samsung Galaxy A34 is the company’s most recent high-end A-series phone.

The phone’s 2.2 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-Core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU make it extremely quick.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy A34 is 6.5 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A34 has the most advanced Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology on the market.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the screen. Storage is 128 GB, and memory is 8 GB. The device is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

