Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Offers 128 GB storage and 8 GB memory.

Powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery for extended usage.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is now available in Pakistan at a competitive price. The Samsung Galaxy A34 is the company’s most recent high-end A-series phone.

The phone’s 2.2 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-Core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU make it extremely quick.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy A34 is 6.5 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A34 has the most advanced Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology on the market.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the screen. Storage is 128 GB, and memory is 8 GB. The device is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan

Advertisement The Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/- Samsung Galaxy A34 specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP , LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE , 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging Also Read OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan & Special Features Dual-camera setup on the front: 32MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide. 4,115mAh battery... Advertisement