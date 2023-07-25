Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Special Features

OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan & Special Features
Dual-camera setup on the front: 32MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide. 4,115mAh battery...
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is now available in Pakistan at a competitive price. The Samsung Galaxy A34 is the company’s most recent high-end A-series phone.
The phone’s 2.2 GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-Core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU make it extremely quick.
The screen of the Samsung Galaxy A34 is 6.5 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy A34 has the most advanced Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology on the market.
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the screen. Storage is 128 GB, and memory is 8 GB. The device is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|13 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.