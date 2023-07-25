Vivo plans to enhance flagship phone cameras with its new chip

Vivo unveiled its V3 imaging chip for enhanced photography in its upcoming flagship phones.

The chip will introduce a 4K movie portrait mode, similar to the Cinematic mode on iPhones, to upcoming flagship devices.

The X100 is likely to compete with other top-tier devices such as the Xiaomi 14, Samsung Galaxy S24, and the iPhone 15.

Vivo recently introduced its V3 imaging chip, which will be featured in their upcoming flagship phones for improved photography. The chip is expected to bring a 4K movie portrait mode similar to the Cinematic mode found on iPhones to future flagship devices.

Jia Jingdong, the VP and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy at Vivo, hinted about the V3 chip revelation on Weibo. This unveiling marks the first significant announcement during Vivo’s ongoing imaging festival, taking place from July 23 to 31.

In an enthusiastic online post, Jia Jingdong explains the capabilities of the self-developed 6nm V3 chip. He highlights that the chip will enable Vivo smartphones to record portrait mode videos at up to 4K resolution and offer advanced post-processing editing features.

In addition to the 4K portrait mode, the chip is expected to support additional features. The key question that remains is which device will be the first to debut this chip.

It is highly likely that the chip will be incorporated into Vivo’s upcoming imaging flagship, the X100, which is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. The Chinese launch is likely to happen first, with the global launch following a few months later.

Although limited information is currently available about this smartphone, being a flagship handset, it will likely compete with other top-tier devices such as the Xiaomi 14, Samsung Galaxy S24, and the iPhone 15. The intense competition in the high-end smartphone market is expected as each company vies to offer the most innovative features and cutting-edge technology.

