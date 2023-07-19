Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display. The...
Vivo, a leading global smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled the Vivo S1 Pro, generating significant buzz among smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan. The company has officially disclosed the price and key specifications of the Vivo S1 Pro for the Pakistani market, creating excitement among tech-savvy consumers.
The Vivo S1 Pro boasts an eye-catching design with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience for gaming, videos, and productivity tasks.
The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and media files.
The Vivo S1 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera, allowing users to capture stunning self-portraits and indulge in high-quality video calls.
The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge. Additionally, the device supports Vivo’s Flash Charge technology, ensuring fast charging for added convenience.
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Funtouch 9.2
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.38 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
