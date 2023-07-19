Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo S1 Pro has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

Vivo, a leading global smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled the Vivo S1 Pro, generating significant buzz among smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan. The company has officially disclosed the price and key specifications of the Vivo S1 Pro for the Pakistani market, creating excitement among tech-savvy consumers.

The Vivo S1 Pro boasts an eye-catching design with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience for gaming, videos, and productivity tasks.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and media files.

The Vivo S1 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera, allowing users to capture stunning self-portraits and indulge in high-quality video calls.

The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge. Additionally, the device supports Vivo’s Flash Charge technology, ensuring fast charging for added convenience.

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Funtouch 9.2 Dimensions 159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

