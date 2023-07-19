Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo S1 Pro has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.
  • The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Vivo, a leading global smartphone manufacturer, has recently unveiled the Vivo S1 Pro, generating significant buzz among smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan. The company has officially disclosed the price and key specifications of the Vivo S1 Pro for the Pakistani market, creating excitement among tech-savvy consumers.

The Vivo S1 Pro boasts an eye-catching design with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The device offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience for gaming, videos, and productivity tasks.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, and media files.

The Vivo S1 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera, allowing users to capture stunning self-portraits and indulge in high-quality video calls.

Also Read

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display. The...

The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery, offering long-lasting usage on a single charge. Additionally, the device supports Vivo’s Flash Charge technology, ensuring fast charging for added convenience.

Advertisement

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999.

Vivo S1 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFuntouch 9.2
Dimensions159.2 x 75.19 x 8.6 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, jazzy Blue, Dreamy White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story