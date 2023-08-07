YouTube now offers enhanced 1080p video quality on PC

YouTube has launched a new “enhanced bitrate” 1080p video quality option for Premium users on desktop.

The feature was initially introduced for iOS devices in April and is now available in Pakistan.

Non-Premium users will still see an “Enhanced Bitrate” option, but it will prompt them to subscribe to Premium.

Advertisement

YouTube’s recently launched “enhanced bitrate” 1080p videos are now accessible to all Premium users on desktop. This feature was initially introduced for iOS devices in April after undergoing public testing.

Even without a YouTube Premium subscription, you’ll notice an “Enhanced Bitrate” option on various videos. This appears alongside the “1080p Premium” choice and, if selected, prompts you to subscribe to Premium. Interestingly, this feature is now available in Pakistan as well.

Fortunately, you can still access the standard 1080p video quality without a YouTube Premium subscription. However, if you opt for Premium, YouTube assures you that your videos will have improved quality. “Look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion.”

Also Read Telegram blocked in Iraq over data sharing concerns Telegram was suspended in Iraq over national security and data mishandling concerns....

The enhanced bitrate choice is expanding to additional devices like game consoles and TVs, though it’s not yet accessible for Android users. Nonetheless, it briefly appeared for some Android users in June, indicating that its release for Android shouldn’t be far off.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement