Infinix Zero 30 5G to offer premium camera & display at a low cost

Infinix is gearing up to launch the Zero 30 5G, a high-end smartphone.

The phone will have an IP53 certification, making it dust- and splash-resistant.

The phone will have a 50MP front camera and OIS for the main camera.

In a recent move, Infinix launched the GT 10 Pro, its entry into the realm of budget-friendly gaming smartphones. Yet more developments are in store.

According to a confidential insider at Gsmarena, Infinix is gearing up to launch their next model, the Zero 30 5G. As suggested by the name, it will become a part of the expanding Zero product line and seems to be a high-end offering based on its appearance and specifications.

On that note, the unnamed source has also provided exclusive images of the Infinix Zero 30 5G.

The device will hold an IP53 certification, making it resistant to dust and splashes. Additionally, it features an exceptionally slim 2.8 mm frame, accompanied by display edges that gently curve at a 60-degree angle.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G strives to offer a top-notch camera experience without a hefty price tag. Central to this effort is the standout 50 MP front camera, a key player in achieving this goal.

The camera will enable 4K video recording at 60 fps, making it well-suited for sharing content on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Shifting attention, the text on the back of the device essentially confirms the inclusion of optical image stabilization (OIS) for the main camera. Internally, the Zero 30 5G will feature a notable 12 GB of RAM, along with an extra 9 GB of expandable RAM, resulting in a total of 21 GB. However, the abundance doesn't end with just RAM. The phone will also offer a generous 256 GB of storage, accommodating ample hours of 4K footage.

That's the extent of the details provided by the source, but we anticipate more information to surface as the launch approaches, even though Infinix hasn't officially confirmed the date yet.

