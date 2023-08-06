iQOO 12, Redmi K70 to feature flat display, fast charging

The iQOO 12 and Redmi K70 Pro will have flat displays.

Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Both phones will support fast charging.

The iQOO 12 and Redmi K70 Pro will have flat displays that can support 2K resolution, claims the leaker. Most likely, both phones will have an AMOLED screen. In contrast to the K70 Pro, which may offer a 120Hz refresh rate, other leaks indicate that the iQOO 12’s screen will feature a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be available in the iQOO 12 and Redmi K70 Pro by the 2023 Snapdragon Tech Summit, which will be held in October of this year. The new chip’s existence hints that both phones will use UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

According to other rumors, the iQOO 12 will be available in a variety of configurations, including 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage and 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. It will have a 50-megapixel primary camera for photography. It is anticipated that the device would support 100W charging.

On the other side, the Redmi K70 Pro is rumored to include a 5,120mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Its triple rear-facing cameras could feature a telephoto lens. According to additional sources, the K70 will include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In Q1 2024, the POCO F6 and POCO F6 Pro are anticipated to replace the K70 and K70 Pro on the global market, including India.

