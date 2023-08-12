OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be released on August 16

OnePlus to release phone with rain-resistant touchscreen
Using touchscreen phones in the rain has long been a hassle, with...
OnePlus is set to unveil the Ace 2 Pro on August 16, as announced by Li Jie, the President of China. OnePlus
In a comprehensive post shared on the social media platform Weibo, Li Jie detailed that this upcoming flagship device will represent a significant leap forward from the Ace 2 model, boasting an array of cutting-edge technologies to deliver an authentic flagship-grade user experience.
The Ace 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a notable enhancement.
Additionally, the device will introduce an updated VC cooling architecture aimed at enlarging the heat-dissipation area to a remarkable extent—over 9,000 square millimeters.
The official teaser, corroborating earlier images, confirms that the Ace 2 Pro’s design will closely resemble that of its standard counterpart.
Highlighting its memory specifications, the Ace 2 Pro is anticipated to offer an impressive 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a storage capacity of 1 TB on the UFS 4.0 platform.
This unique memory configuration positions the device at the pinnacle of non-gaming smartphones, making it a standout choice for users seeking top-tier performance.
The unveiling of the device’s price point, however, will have to wait for another ten days.
