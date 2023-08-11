OnePlus to release phone with rain-resistant touchscreen

Using touchscreen phones in the rain has long been a hassle, with water interfering with screen responsiveness. This inconvenience might soon become a thing of the past, thanks to OnePlus, a prominent Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

The company’s latest innovation, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, boasts an ingenious solution to rainy-day phone woes.

Reports suggest that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set to introduce the groundbreaking ‘Rain Water Touch’ technology.

This innovative feature allows the phone’s touchscreen to accurately detect finger movements even when the screen or fingers are wet.

This development is made possible by incorporating a specialized chipset and three new core touch algorithms into the device.

Advertisement

Also Read OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to arrive 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, set to launch on August 16, was...

To understand this technological leap, it’s important to note how touchscreens function. Capacitive touch displays rely on the conductivity of human touch, using changes in electrical fields to determine touch points.

The issue arises when water, also a conductor of electricity, completes the circuit and registers false touches.

OnePlus’ solution addresses this challenge head-on, enabling users to comfortably use their phones in drizzles or light rain without sacrificing touch accuracy. This advancement could revolutionize the way people interact with their devices during unfavourable weather conditions.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is anticipated to launch in China this month, potentially under a different name for international markets.

Enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details about this flagship device’s features beyond the ‘Rain Water Touch’ technology.