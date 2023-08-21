Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a mid-range smartphone that offers impressive features. It boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals.
The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.
The A51 comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.
The 32MP front camera captures clear and detailed selfies. The device also packs a 4,000mAh battery, offering decent endurance, and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
