Edition: English
Edition: English

Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in Pakistan & Features

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a mid-range smartphone that offers impressive features. It boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.

The A51 comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The 32MP front camera captures clear and detailed selfies. The device also packs a 4,000mAh battery, offering decent endurance, and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9611 (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

