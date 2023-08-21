Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in Pakistan & Features

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a mid-range smartphone.

It boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is a mid-range smartphone that offers impressive features. It boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance.

The A51 comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 48MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The 32MP front camera captures clear and detailed selfies. The device also packs a 4,000mAh battery, offering decent endurance, and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Exynos 9611 (10nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023 The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone...