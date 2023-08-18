Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Tecno, the leading smartphone brand known for its innovative devices, has introduced its latest offering, the Tecno Camon 19 Neo, in the Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and cutting-edge technology, the Camon 19 Neo aims to provide a remarkable user experience at an affordable price point.
The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. With a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colors, enhancing the overall enjoyment of multimedia content.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth and lag-free performance. Coupled with 6 GB of RAM, the device offers seamless multitasking and efficient handling of applications, games, and multimedia content.
With 128 GB of internal storage, the Tecno Camon 19 Neo provides ample space for users to store their precious memories, files, and applications.
The Tecno Camon 19 Neo features a 48-megapixel primary camera that is capable of capturing stunning and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. Additionally, it is complemented by a depth sensor and macro lens, which add depth and creativity to the photography experience. Camon 19 Neo
The front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|168.8 x 76.9 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Eco Black, Ice Mirror
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
