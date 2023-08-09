Threads is getting more features to make it more useful

Meta’s Twitter alternative, Threads, is getting new features this week.

Users value the new additions but seek substantial updates like a web client and improved search.

Zuckerberg mentioned that these features are scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks.

Meta‘s Twitter alternative, Threads, is set to introduce new features this week. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the updates, which encompass sharing Threads posts via Instagram DMs, adding personalized alt text to media in posts, and a convenient “mention button” for referencing other accounts within Threads. (Note: The provided link appears functional solely on mobile devices for me.)

To share a post via Instagram DMs, simply tap the icon resembling a paper airplane on the post. To include alt text, initiate a post, attach media using the paperclip icon, and then access the “Alt” button that emerges on the image.

While I don’t seem to possess the mention button—iit’s possible I’m overlooking it!—you can cite another user in a post you’re drafting by typing the @ symbol followed by their username or selecting from suggested options. It’s worth mentioning that my iPhone recently updated the Threads app, so if you’re not encountering the new features, ensure you’re using the most up-to-date version.

These enhancements are welcome, especially the addition of custom alt text, which seems like a feature that should have been present from the beginning.

However, I suspect that many users are eagerly anticipating more substantial updates, such as a web client and enhanced search functionality. Zuckerberg mentioned that these features are scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks, so hopefully the wait won’t be too prolonged. Despite this, the app does have a follower feed, although it’s a bit inconvenient that it takes you out of it.

