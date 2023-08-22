YouTube is making it more difficult to skip adds

YouTube is testing a smaller, redesigned ad skip button.

The new button is smaller and more inconspicuous, making it more difficult to skip ads.

Some users are concerned that the new button will make it too difficult to skip ads.

Advertisement

YouTube is exploring changes to its ad skipping mechanism, potentially making it more challenging for users to skip ads. The platform is testing a smaller, “redesigned” ad skip button, which could make skipping ads less straightforward. This comes as YouTube has increased the frequency of ads in its videos.

Compounding the situation, this new button will not only be diminutive but also more inconspicuous. YouTube has indicated that it will feature smaller text and a higher level of transparency. Furthermore, the button will be curved for a contemporary appearance, and the word “ads” will not use capital letters.

Here’s a preview of the new button’s appearance. Observe how it’s notably more challenging to identify.

YouTube has provided the following explanation for its new button: “We’re testing an update to the design of the ‘Skip Ads’ button across all platforms. Our goal is to provide a more consistent user experience in line with the updated look and feel on YouTube we announced last year.”

This sentiment is echoed by Google Ads expert Thomas Eccel: “Spotted this really small ‘Skip ads’ button; it seems like Google is testing this new button. It has a new format and is way smaller than the normal ‘skip’ box. If this gets rolled out, it will affect the view rate and the spend on the campaigns.”

Advertisement

/whatsapp-is-likely-to-release-new-text-formatting-tools/

Yet, there remains a glimmer of hope as this feature is currently in the testing phase and might not ultimately be introduced to the general public. Furthermore, the timeline for its potential availability to all YouTube users remains uncertain.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.