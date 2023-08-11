YouTube Shorts Enhancements: Safer Environment and Link Changes

The announcement comes from a post on YouTube’s Help website.

YouTube intends to remove the clickable social media buttons featured on the desktop channel banner.

The current intention is to launch this before the end of September.

YouTube Shorts has grown in popularity since its inception, especially when it began allowing artists to monetize their work. While there have been many benefits to Shorts, there have also been significant drawbacks, such as increased spam, spam material, and scams. Fortunately, the brand is well aware of what is happening and is currently taking steps to ameliorate some of these difficulties so that creators and viewers may coexist in a safe environment.

That means that after August 31, you won't be able to click on shared links in YouTube Shorts comments, descriptions, or the vertical live stream. Furthermore, YouTube intends to remove the clickable social media buttons featured on the desktop channel banner. While August 31 is the start date, the change will be implemented gradually.

While these modifications appear little, they could have a significant influence on creators. As a result of these improvements, YouTube is also introducing clickable links to creator channel profiles on mobile and desktop. According to YouTube, here is where producers will be able to share webpages, connections to social accounts, and other content. Although it is not yet in place, YouTube will launch a new option for producers to drive their audience to long-form material. The current intention is to launch this before the end of September.

Of course, this is just the beginning, and the platform is still in its early stages, allowing it to incorporate new features and policies designed to safeguard authors and viewers. For the time being, viewers can continue to enjoy their favourite material just through YouTube. In terms of creators, it appears that there will be a few months of transitional phase regarding connections and how they will be disseminated.

