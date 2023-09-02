Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

  • The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.6-inch AMOLED 90Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Oppo F21 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.

The Oppo F21 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone comes in four great colors: Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange, Dawnlight Gold, and Starlight Black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Sunset Orange
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

