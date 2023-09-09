Spotify To Offer Free Audiobooks Soon

According to The Wall Street Journal, Spotify collaborates with major US publishers to finalize the audiobook initiative.

20 hours per month

As per the report, users can enjoy up to 20 hours of monthly content without any extra charges. The initial book selection is still in progress, but it’s expected to cover a broad spectrum of titles.

In September 2022, Spotify entered the audiobook arena, offering users a library of over 300,000 titles, including works by well-known authors such as Stephen King and Malcolm Gladwell. This collection has since grown to over 350,000 titles.

Currently, Spotify’s audiobooks require users to buy each title on top of their subscription. If the pilot program gains popularity, audiobooks might become a prominent part of Spotify’s platform alongside its music library.

The program is expected to be available for a limited time, with the company planning to gauge customer interest before committing to it in the long run.

Initial Launch

While the exact release locations are not revealed, The Journal hints that free audiobooks will gradually roll out in several English-speaking nations, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Currently, Spotify‘s audiobooks are available in Ireland and New Zealand. However, the Wall Street Journal report doesn’t clarify whether these two countries will have access to the upcoming free content.

