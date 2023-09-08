Vivo Ushers in a New Era of Technological Innovation in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, enthusiastically participated in ITCN Asia 2023, the premier Information Technology & Telecom Show organized by Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.

This event served as a remarkable gathering of Pakistan’s entire tech ecosystem, highlighting the themes of local manufacturing and technological innovation in Pakistan.

ITCN Asia, a three-day extravaganza, offered a comprehensive platform for showcasing solutions across various crucial sectors of the economy, including Government, Cloud, Data Centers, Cybersecurity, ERP, Education, Banking and finance, Health and pharma, E-commerce, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics.

The event facilitated networking, knowledge sharing, lead generation, and a series of conferences that promoted the exchange of insights and experiences among industry leaders and professionals.

With a strong commitment to Pakistan’s tech landscape, Vivo has made significant contributions to the country’s smartphone industry by establishing a local assembly line in Faisalabad, with an initial investment of USD 10 million as part of the “Made in Pakistan” initiative.

This investment reflects Vivo’s dedication to providing Pakistani consumers with top-notch technology and supporting the nation’s economic growth.

During ITCN Asia 2023, Vivo proudly presented its flagship V series smartphone, the V27e, and the latest addition to its Y series, the Y27.

These cutting-edge devices exemplified Vivo’s unwavering pursuit of technological excellence and its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

The event drew the presence of notable figures, including the IT Minister and senior representatives from both the public and private sectors, who visited Vivo’s booth to experience the latest technological advancements firsthand.

The event’s audience primarily consisted of students and vendors, representing a diverse cross-section of Pakistan’s tech community.

Vivo takes pride in being part of ITCN Asia 2023 and looks forward to continuing its contributions to Pakistan’s thriving tech ecosystem.

The brand remains steadfast in its commitment to providing customers with top-tier technology and supporting the growth of the local manufacturing sector.