Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Realme...
In the fast-paced world of smartphones, Vivo has established itself as a brand that consistently delivers innovation and value to its customers. The Vivo V23e is the latest addition to their impressive lineup, and it’s making waves among smartphone enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates.
The Vivo V23e has a stunning 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is perfect for all your multimedia needs.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor. This combination ensures smooth multitasking, quick app launches, and responsive performance, even when handling resource-intensive tasks.
Vivo is renowned for its camera technology, and the Vivo V23e lives up to that reputation. The phone has 64 megapixels of With advanced camera features, including low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will find a lot to love.
Long-lasting battery life is essential for today’s demanding smartphone users. The Vivo V23e has a 4050 mAh, non-removable battery with 44 W of fast charging support.
Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE is around 839 AED.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.