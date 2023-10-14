Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement

In the fast-paced world of smartphones, Vivo has established itself as a brand that consistently delivers innovation and value to its customers. The Vivo V23e is the latest addition to their impressive lineup, and it’s making waves among smartphone enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates.

The Vivo V23e has a stunning 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is perfect for all your multimedia needs.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor. This combination ensures smooth multitasking, quick app launches, and responsive performance, even when handling resource-intensive tasks.

Vivo is renowned for its camera technology, and the Vivo V23e lives up to that reputation. The phone has 64 megapixels of With advanced camera features, including low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will find a lot to love.

Also Read

Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. Realme...

Advertisement

Long-lasting battery life is essential for today’s demanding smartphone users. The Vivo V23e has a 4050 mAh, non-removable battery with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE

Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE is around 839 AED.

Vivo V23e key specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story