Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

In the fast-paced world of smartphones, Vivo has established itself as a brand that consistently delivers innovation and value to its customers. The Vivo V23e is the latest addition to their impressive lineup, and it’s making waves among smartphone enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates.

The Vivo V23e has a stunning 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is perfect for all your multimedia needs.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor. This combination ensures smooth multitasking, quick app launches, and responsive performance, even when handling resource-intensive tasks.

Vivo is renowned for its camera technology, and the Vivo V23e lives up to that reputation. The phone has 64 megapixels of With advanced camera features, including low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will find a lot to love.

Long-lasting battery life is essential for today’s demanding smartphone users. The Vivo V23e has a 4050 mAh, non-removable battery with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE

Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE is around 839 AED.

Vivo V23e key specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)

