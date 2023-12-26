Realme C53 price in Pakistan & Specification

Realme C53 price in Pakistan & Specification

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C53 price in Pakistan & Specification

Realme C53 price in Pakistan & Specification

Advertisement

The Realme C53 is a low-cost smartphone that offers a variety of features for the price. This gadget has a 6.74-inch HD+ display, which provides a good viewing experience for your daily chores and video consumption.

The phone is powered by a competent octa-core processor, which ensures seamless performance.

On the back, the Realme C53 has a dual-camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

While it is not the most modern camera system, it can take decent photographs. There’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front for self-portraits and video calls.

This smartphone has a lot of storage space and operates on Realme UI T, which is based on Android 11 and has a user-friendly interface.

Advertisement

With a large battery, it ensures extended usage without frequent recharging. If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone with essential features, the Realme C53 is a suitable option.

Realme C53 price in Pakistan

The Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Realme C53 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI T
Dimensions167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsChampion Gold, Mighty Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.74 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 560 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (720p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story