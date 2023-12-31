Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Samsung Galaxy A52 combines style and performance in a sleek design. Featuring a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the phone delivers vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

Equipped with a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 64MP main sensor, it captures detailed photos and 4K videos.

The water and dust-resistant build ensures durability, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor provides efficient multitasking.

With a generous 4,500mAh battery and 25W fast charging, the Galaxy A52 keeps up with your day. Additionally, the device offers a secure and seamless experience with an in-display fingerprint sensor and One UI software enhancements on the Android platform.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight187 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesFunmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min

