Emirates launched digital health verification for UAE travellers

Emirates and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has started to implement full digital verification of Covid-19 medical records. Travellers can check in without having to show their physical exam report in Dubai.

This, according to Emirates, will allow for more secure and speedier processing procedures at Dubai International Airport.

Moreover, customers who have had a PCR test in Dubai can check in without submitting their physical PCR test report.

Vaccinated travelers from DHA health facility in Dubai can also have their paperwork synchronized with their Covid-19 PCR test results during flight check-in.