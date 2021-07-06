Heathrow Airport to be reopened for travel by Virgin Atlantic

Heathrow Airport has announced that two runways will be operational starting this week, ahead of a predicted increase in travel.

On July 19th, England is scheduled to take the final step out of lockdown.

Moreover, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is likely to provide more information about the restoration of travel today.

As a result, terminal 3 at London’s main airport will reopen later this month.

Heathrow’s southern runway was first shut down on July 12th last year because to a decline in passenger traffic during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Heathrow’s Chief Executive; terminal three will reopen on July 15th when services from Virgin Atlantic resume.