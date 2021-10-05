Hawaii increases COVID-19 restrictions for extra 60 days

Due to the high number of COVID-19 infections in Hawaii, Gov. David Ige has had to prolong emergency measures requiring masks and restricting travel to the islands.

The governor expressed worry, as per media, that the seven-day average of new daily cases continues to surpass 300.

While this is down from late August, when the total neared 900, it is still greater than last year’s highest, according to him.

As a result, the rules and regulations will be in place for at least 60 days.

Masks are required in all indoor public areas, according to the laws.

Travelers must provide confirmation of immunization or a negative result from a COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of their journey to Hawaii to avoid a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

Ige is concerned that because of Hawaii’s remoteness, COVID sufferers may have limited alternatives for locating a hospital to treat them.

The limits were tightened in part to ensure that hospitals had adequate beds and staff to care for patients.

The state of Hawaii had been under pressure to boost COVID testing for visitors to the islands.

The state was one of the first to enact travel restrictions, and if not the first, it was undoubtedly the one with the most severe entry criteria.

Earlier, a female traveler was arrested last week, at an airport in Hawaii for fabricating COVID-19 immunization documents after investigators got suspicious when they noticed Moderna was misspelled “Maderna.”

According to The Associated Press, Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Illinois, uploaded a vaccination card to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program before flying to Honolulu on a Southwest Airlines flight on August 23.