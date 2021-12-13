Top destinations for winter holidays

Winter is a fascinating season full of its unique romanticism. It seems that the whole world is going into hibernation, snuggling in to brace for the cold weather. It is a time when Mother Nature plans in rest and rejuvenation, slowing things down making you appreciate her beauty.

This is a beautiful season with its different moods– comprising of snow, icicles and snowflakes; cold winds whirling round bare trees swaying back and forth. Warm clothes and hot beverages become a staple for the colder months. You just want to get a hot cup of coffee or tea, a thick blanket and snuggle inside your bed.

However, there are a lot of people who don’t want to snuggle away and choose to challenge the winter weather and have fun. While splurging for a great trip to Switzerland, Norway, Finland or Turkey might sound enticing, why bother when we have some of the most beautiful locations right here at home? And in today’s time of unexpected variants, lockdowns, and travel restrictions, it’s safer and far better to just stay within one’s home nation.

Explore Pakistan’s beautiful winter vacation spots and save on money and time. Here’s a list of some places you can visit this winter. And it is helpful that there are many trip advisors who can help you plan the best vacation.

GILGIT-BALTISTAN

Hunza Valley Karimabad, Altit, Attabad Lake, Baltit fort and Passu are some of the places you should visit if you have that adventurous streak. But remember to take nice comfortable shoes like joggers so you can trek on mountains and go for hikes!

There are many valleys also located in this area – Astore, Naltar, and Haramosh – which provide a scenic backdrop for photographers.

SINDH

Gorakh Hills

400 kilometers away from the hustle and bustle of Karachi, Gorakh Hills is worth the seven-hour drive from the city. It is an extremely rugged yet exciting place, almost untouched by man. The three hour drive up the mountain in jeeps is a bit bumpy and trackless, appealing for those who like a little adventure. You can choose to stay in rooms or opt for a tent during an overnight stay. The weather gets quite cold at night something the Karachiites crave for. Sitting round a campfire and sipping a hot cup of tea, gazing at the starry night sky is one heck of an experience. Surrounded by silence and graceful mountains, the wind whispering the poetry of beauty in your ears surrounded by spectacular views in every direction – serene!

PUNJAB

Pir Sohawa

Do you think that Islamabad just has gardens and greenery? And is not a vacation city? If yes, then Pir Sohawa will change your perception. It is just 17 kilometers from Islamabad on top of Margalla Hills and is perched at an elevation of more than 3000 feet at Monal village.

The beautiful view of the crystal clear water falling through the small hill above is worth watching. It is a nice short getaway from the city life, allowing you to relax and spend a day amongst the hills, looking down at the city that shines below. It gets a little chilly as the sun sets but one would not want to leave as the stars twinkle above and the lights among the hills illuminate the surroundings. It’s just mesmerising!

Murree

Just 90 minutes away from Pir Sohawa is everyone’s favourite picnic spot, Murree. You can rent a room at one of the hotels in Murree and stay the night. Murree is usually busy in winter and people from every corner of the country come to enjoy the snowfall. The Ayubia chair lift is one of the attractions which carries you on a round trip overlooking the hills and sometimes even through the clouds. It is worth a ride.

Apart from the historical beauty still visible amidst the many commercial buildings that have sprung up, you can also enjoy the view as well as the historical landmarks from the colonial times – the churches, missionary schools and brick houses dotting the hills around the city.

BALOCHISTAN

Quetta

Quetta is the main city of Balochistan and is exceptionally beautiful during the winters. It is famous for producing delicious fruits and is also known as the ‘fruit basket of Pakistan’. The Buzkashi festival is also organized in Quetta every year, showcasing a game with a history that goes back to centuries. Every corner of Quetta explicates culture and history which makes it worth visiting, especially in the winter season!

Ziarat Valley

Ziarat Valley is just located at a two hour’s drive from Quetta. It is an underrated place given its beauty. Famous for the Juniper forest – the second largest and oldest in the world.

For those who love history, Ziarat is where the founder of Pakistan spent the last few months of his life. The wooden structure and lush green gardens are not to be missed.

KHEBER-PAKHTUNKHUA

Nathia Gali and Thandiani, Abbotabad

Other nice hill stations that you could chill out in this winter are Nathia Gali and Thandiani comprising of natural hills with less hustle bustle when compared to Murree. The weather gets pretty cold, and if you are lucky enough you can experience snowfall in this area.

Remember to pack loads of warm clothes and sturdy shoes as you will be trekking a lot.

Malam Jabba

Another beautiful place you should not miss this winter is Malam Jabba. Located 300 kilometers away from Islamabad, this beautiful hill station is a breathtaking place all year round, but it gleams like a gem during the winter.

Kalam Valley

Kalam Valley is also located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an elevation of 2,001 meters (6,565 ft). It is known for its beautiful lakes and forests. This is also the point where the great Swat River emerges.