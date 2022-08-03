Advertisement
Minnesota woman sets World Record for longest ever fingernails

Minnesota woman sets Guinness World Record for longest ever fingernails

  • The combined length of a Minnesota woman’s fingernails is 42 feet and 10.4 inches.
  • Diana Armstrong has been growing out her nails for almost 25 years.
  • Her longest right thumb nail is 4 feet, 6.7 inches in length, while her smallest left pinky nail measures 3 feet, 7 inches.
The combined length of a Minnesota woman fingernails is 42 feet and 10.4 inches, earning her two Guinness World Records titles.

Guinness World Records verified that Diana Armstrong had the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands ever (female) after measuring the length of her nails.

Armstrong, who has been growing out her nails for almost 25 years, stated that her longest right thumbnail is 4 feet, 6.7 inches in length, while her smallest left pinky nail measures 3 feet, 7 inches in length.

Take a look:

Armstrong stated that she began growing out her fingernails after her 16-year-old daughter Latisha died after an asthma attack.

“She was the only one who did my nails. She polished them and filed them for me,” Armstrong communicated to Guinness World Records.

