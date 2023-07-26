64-year-old worker’s emotional reaction to unexpected birthday cake surprise

The restaurant staff planned a special surprise for their 64-year-old co-worker, who hadn’t had a birthday cake in years. They presented him with a cake and sang for him, leading him to become emotional and break down in tears.

Leo, a diligent employee at the restaurant, is about to celebrate his 64th birthday. The thoughtful staff, recognizing that he hadn’t received a birthday cake in years, planned a surprise for him.

They brought out a cake and sang the birthday song, and upon witnessing this heartfelt gesture, Leo couldn’t contain his emotions and broke down.

“Aww, Leo was so happy to get a cake for his birthday. It’s the little things that make life special,” says the video caption.

"I'd love to send him a card. We should all do this for someone who has been forgotten. I think no matter what people say, being remembered with love on your birthday and receiving a hug brings joy to the child in everyone," one person said. "I love you, Leo, and you do have the hardest job in the restaurant. Without you, we'd have nothing. Love to all the dishwashers," commented another person.