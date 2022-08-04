Advertisement
Viral: Man stunned footpath cracks seconds after he walks on it

Articles
Screengrabs from a video posted reddit r/Unexpected

  • A footpath cracked seconds after a man walked on it.
  • The video, which has already gone viral, was originally posted on Reddit.
  • The man’s shocked reaction has also garnered a lot of attention.
CCTV footage of a man narrowly avoiding a serious collision has leaked on the internet. Continue reading to find out more about it. The video, which has already gone viral, was originally posted on Reddit.
A man is seen in the footage caught on CCTV heading in the direction of a store as he walks toward it.

However, just as he was ready to enter, the footpath he had been standing on split wide apart, exposing the drainage beneath. You read that correctly.

“Just another normal day,” the caption of the post reads.

Watch the viral video here:

The expression of amazement on the man’s face conveyed it all. There was no information provided regarding the location of the incident.

