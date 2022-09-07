Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chimpanzee escapes zoo and returns on bicycle

Chimpanzee escapes zoo and returns on bicycle

Articles
Advertisement
Chimpanzee escapes zoo and returns on bicycle

Chimpanzee escapes zoo and returns on bicycle

Advertisement
  • A chimpanzee that escaped Kharkiv city zoo returned after a zoo keeper spotted her and handed her a raincoat.
  • Chichi was pushed back to the zoo on a bicycle.
  • The monkey was securely restored to its enclosure and is in good health.
Advertisement

A Chimpanzee that escaped Kharkiv city zoo on Monday returned after a zoo keeper spotted her and handed her a raincoat, according to a humorous video circulating on social media. Notably, Chichi the chimp escaped from Kharkiv Zoo and spent hours roaming the streets and parks. Many zoo personnel went after Chichi and attempted to persuade her to return, but they were afraid of her resistance. Meanwhile, another woman knelt down near Chichi and tried unsuccessfully to persuade the ape.

Things changed when it began to rain, and the woman employee offered Chichi her bright yellow raincoat. Chichi dashed to the keeper, who dressed her in a yellow jacket. Before Chichi was pushed back to the zoo on a bicycle, the two had a lovely hug. Oleksiy Grigoriev, the zoo’s director, informed Ukrainian national TV Suspilne that the monkey was securely restored to its enclosure and is in good health.

Hanna Liubakova, an Outriders journalist, published the video on Twitter and stated, “In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Also Read

Chimpanzee gives crying man hugs and kisses
Chimpanzee gives crying man hugs and kisses

Limbani, the monkey, is an internet star with over 700,000 Instagram followers....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story