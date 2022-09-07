Chimpanzee escapes zoo and returns on bicycle

A chimpanzee that escaped Kharkiv city zoo returned after a zoo keeper spotted her and handed her a raincoat.

Chichi was pushed back to the zoo on a bicycle.

The monkey was securely restored to its enclosure and is in good health.

A Chimpanzee that escaped Kharkiv city zoo on Monday returned after a zoo keeper spotted her and handed her a raincoat, according to a humorous video circulating on social media. Notably, Chichi the chimp escaped from Kharkiv Zoo and spent hours roaming the streets and parks. Many zoo personnel went after Chichi and attempted to persuade her to return, but they were afraid of her resistance. Meanwhile, another woman knelt down near Chichi and tried unsuccessfully to persuade the ape.

Things changed when it began to rain, and the woman employee offered Chichi her bright yellow raincoat. Chichi dashed to the keeper, who dressed her in a yellow jacket. Before Chichi was pushed back to the zoo on a bicycle, the two had a lovely hug. Oleksiy Grigoriev, the zoo’s director, informed Ukrainian national TV Suspilne that the monkey was securely restored to its enclosure and is in good health.

Hanna Liubakova, an Outriders journalist, published the video on Twitter and stated, “In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

#Ukraine In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/4AGiAHw1wf — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 6, 2022

