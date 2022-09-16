Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch: Lion vs tiger fight to death, see who wins
Watch: Lion vs tiger fight to death, see who wins

Watch: Lion vs tiger fight to death, see who wins

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Lion vs tiger fight to death, see who wins

Watch: Lion vs tiger fight to death, see who wins

Advertisement
  • Scientists say that if a Bengal tiger and an African lion fight, the tiger will win 90% of the time.
  • The fight gets started when the tiger attacks the lion out of the blue.
  • Both cats try to get away from each other, but it’s hard for them to climb up.
Advertisement

The lion is the only one who can claim to be the king of the jungle. So the answer to “lion vs tiger who would win” should be clear, right? The lion should win because they are kings. But studies show that a tiger is more likely to beat a lion. The tiger is known as the king of the jungle.

Scientists say that if a Bengal tiger and an African lion fight, the Bengal tiger will win 90% of the time. A tiger is a little bit faster and more agile than a lion. It may also be more dangerous. The tiger is also 5% taller and weighs 8% more than the lion.

That’s why it’s so interesting to watch this video, in which the two biggest cats fight in a fierce “do or die” battle. The channel “Nepal H20” put the video on YouTube a few years ago. It went viral, with more than 38 million views, and is now back on social media.

The fight gets started when the tiger attacks the lion out of the blue. Then one of the craziest animals fights ever caught on camera starts. The tiger attacks the lion, which makes the lion angry. The lion attacks the tiger with his claws. Both cats try to get away from each other, but it’s hard for them to climb up, so they can’t get away from each other.

This is when the fight to the death gets worse because both the lion and the tiger have only one option left: do or die. The two big cats can try to kill each other by clawing and biting each other very hard. The tiger, who is two years younger than the lion, passes out because it has to use so much energy in such a short amount of time.

Even though the lion didn’t fall to the ground, he was hurt more than the tiger because he was hurt all over his body and had a cut near his eye. The lion began to attack again, but the tiger, who was almost out of it, fought back. The fight also made the lion very tired. Since he was hurt, he couldn’t keep fighting, so he ran away.

Advertisement

Take a look at the battle video below:

Also Read

Watch: Lion teases a sleeping lioness will later regret it
Watch: Lion teases a sleeping lioness will later regret it

A video that is going viral on social media shows a sleeping...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical Illusion: Only 4% can recognize the pink flower in 7 seconds
Optical Illusion: Only 4% can recognize the pink flower in 7 seconds
Netizens Love Bangladeshi Actress Dance to English Beats
Netizens Love Bangladeshi Actress Dance to English Beats
Girl's What I Eat in a Day Vlog Leaves Netizens Speechless
Girl's What I Eat in a Day Vlog Leaves Netizens Speechless
Viral video: SpiceJet pilot reads poetry to passengers
Viral video: SpiceJet pilot reads poetry to passengers
Adorable Video: Father sings a lullaby to his son as he sleeps on the guitar
Adorable Video: Father sings a lullaby to his son as he sleeps on the guitar
Optical Illusion: Can you find the heart in 15 seconds?
Optical Illusion: Can you find the heart in 15 seconds?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story