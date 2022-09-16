Watch: Lion vs tiger fight to death, see who wins

Scientists say that if a Bengal tiger and an African lion fight, the tiger will win 90% of the time.

The lion is the only one who can claim to be the king of the jungle. So the answer to “lion vs tiger who would win” should be clear, right? The lion should win because they are kings. But studies show that a tiger is more likely to beat a lion. The tiger is known as the king of the jungle.

Scientists say that if a Bengal tiger and an African lion fight, the Bengal tiger will win 90% of the time. A tiger is a little bit faster and more agile than a lion. It may also be more dangerous. The tiger is also 5% taller and weighs 8% more than the lion.

That’s why it’s so interesting to watch this video, in which the two biggest cats fight in a fierce “do or die” battle. The channel “Nepal H20” put the video on YouTube a few years ago. It went viral, with more than 38 million views, and is now back on social media.

The fight gets started when the tiger attacks the lion out of the blue. Then one of the craziest animals fights ever caught on camera starts. The tiger attacks the lion, which makes the lion angry. The lion attacks the tiger with his claws. Both cats try to get away from each other, but it’s hard for them to climb up, so they can’t get away from each other.

This is when the fight to the death gets worse because both the lion and the tiger have only one option left: do or die. The two big cats can try to kill each other by clawing and biting each other very hard. The tiger, who is two years younger than the lion, passes out because it has to use so much energy in such a short amount of time.

Even though the lion didn’t fall to the ground, he was hurt more than the tiger because he was hurt all over his body and had a cut near his eye. The lion began to attack again, but the tiger, who was almost out of it, fought back. The fight also made the lion very tired. Since he was hurt, he couldn’t keep fighting, so he ran away.

Take a look at the battle video below:

