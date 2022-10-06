Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • British artist draws doodles in entire mansion
British artist draws doodles in entire mansion

British artist draws doodles in entire mansion

Articles
Advertisement
British artist draws doodles in entire mansion

British artist draws doodles in entire mansion

Advertisement
  • A British artist has revealed the finished product of a two-year art project.
  • Sam Cox covered every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles. Cox’s time-lapse video documented the transformation of his Tenterden, Kent home.
  • The artist says he and his wife plan to live there permanently.
Advertisement

When a British artist who goes by the moniker Mr Doodle revealed the finished product of a two-year effort in which he covered every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles, the internet went wild.

Mr Doodle, also known as Sam Cox, revealed “The Doodle House” in a time-lapse movie on YouTube. The video documented the transformation of the house in Tenterden, Kent, into an art project that Mr Doodle has been working on for the past two years.

Doodles by the artist may be found all over the interior and exterior of Cox’s home at this point, including on surfaces such as the kitchen appliances and his bed sheets.

Cox stated that in order to provide a surface for his drawings, which were executed with a total of 2,296 pens, he painted the interior of his home with around 240 gallons of white paint and the exterior of the home with approximately 401 cans of black spray paint.

The artist has stated that he and his wife will reside at the Doodle House on a permanent basis. Mrs. Doodle, sometimes known as Alena, and their dog.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

Also Read

Launch of Public Art with the support of British Council
Launch of Public Art with the support of British Council

A work of art was created by Mohsen Keiyani with the support...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Amazing News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute
Champion powerlifter performs 42 squats in one minute
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Robots make French fries and onion rings faster than humans
Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day
Viral Video: Bride dances with her father on her wedding day
Vase misidentified as a rare artefact sold for $8 million
Vase misidentified as a rare artefact sold for $8 million
New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 
New US record: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves 
Bear visits California home to eat garbage and swim in pool
Bear visits California home to eat garbage and swim in pool
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story