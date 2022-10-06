British artist draws doodles in entire mansion

A British artist has revealed the finished product of a two-year art project.

Sam Cox covered every inch of his 12-room mansion in doodles. Cox’s time-lapse video documented the transformation of his Tenterden, Kent home.

The artist says he and his wife plan to live there permanently.

Mr Doodle, also known as Sam Cox, revealed “The Doodle House” in a time-lapse movie on YouTube. The video documented the transformation of the house in Tenterden, Kent, into an art project that Mr Doodle has been working on for the past two years.

Doodles by the artist may be found all over the interior and exterior of Cox’s home at this point, including on surfaces such as the kitchen appliances and his bed sheets.

Cox stated that in order to provide a surface for his drawings, which were executed with a total of 2,296 pens, he painted the interior of his home with around 240 gallons of white paint and the exterior of the home with approximately 401 cans of black spray paint.

The artist has stated that he and his wife will reside at the Doodle House on a permanent basis. Mrs. Doodle, sometimes known as Alena, and their dog.

Take a look at the video:

