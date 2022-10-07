Do you struggle to peel boil eggs? 

Advertisement
Articles
Imagine if… You decide to boil eggs in order to satisfy your extreme hunger. You set the timer for the perfect hard-boiled eggs and anxiously await their completion. After that, you peel the eggs. However, you have trouble peeling it properly. Have you ever felt such dissatisfaction? If so, you should definitely watch this YouTube video that is becoming viral on the Internet.

A YouTube video of an influencer demonstrating how to peel a hard-boiled egg without peeling was circulated. Confused? Well, the man named Max Klymenko drilled a relatively huge hole in the egg’s bottom. He then created a little one on top. Next, he blew air into the top hole with all of his strength. And, voila! The egg was extracted without difficulty.

“BRB boiling eggs tonight just to do THIS,” the post’s caption reads.

Here is the viral video:

The video received more than three hundred thousand views after being posted online. Although some users were anxious to test out the exploit, others were not thrilled.

See comments below:

Next Story