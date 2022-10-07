Jaguar licks whipped cream from a woman’s hand playfully

Samantha is an animal caretaker from Melrose, Florida.

She regularly posts images and videos of herself posing with tigers, lions, jaguars, and other animals.

Samantha just uploaded a video of her feeding a jaguar whipped cream and calling her a “nice girl”.

Samantha, an animal caretaker from Melrose, Florida, is fully aware of this fact. Samantha frequently posts images and videos of herself posing with tigers, lions, jaguars, and other animals. Her Instagram highlights her everyday interactions with these large cats. Samantha just uploaded a video of her feeding a black jaguar whipped cream and softly tapping her snout.

People have a widespread idea that they should avoid wild animals. It is always recommended to maintain a safe distance when visiting a zoo, animal care centre, or even a sanctuary. Although many people do this to protect themselves, it is not always the case that an animal will attack. In fact, if you treat these animals with love and care, they can become your buddies.

In a video posted to her Instagram account @safarisammie, Samantha can be seen offering whipped cream to a jaguar. The animal then licks the cream from her palm in a gentle manner. Samantha also plays with the jaguar’s snout and calls her a “nice girl” in the middle of the video.

Here is the complete video of Samantha feeding the jaguar whipped cream.

