Man’s Esophagus Contains Whole Octopus, Baffling Doctors

Doctors in Singapore were astonished when they found a whole octopus stuck in a man’s esophagus during a gastrointestinal examination. The unnamed Singaporean man experienced vomiting after consuming a meal that included raw octopus. Concerned by his difficulty swallowing, he rushed to the emergency room at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A CT scan revealed a dense mass in the man’s esophagus, prompting doctors to perform an esophagogastroduodenoscopy. To their surprise, they discovered the entire octopus obstructing the passage between the esophagus and stomach.

Doctors attempted the “push technique” to dislodge the cephalopod, but it proved unsuccessful and carried the risk of injuring the patient’s esophagus. They then manoeuvred the endoscope past the octopus into the stomach and used forceps to remove the creature.

The reason behind the man swallowing the octopus whole remains unknown. Fortunately, he recovered well after the procedure and was discharged after two days.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of swallowing live marine creatures, as asphyxiation can occur when the tentacles become firmly attached to the throat.

