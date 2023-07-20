Scientist Performs Self-Brain Surgery for Dream Control

Michael Raduga, a non-medically qualified Russian scientist, has caused a stir by attempting to implant an electrode into his brain to control lucid dreams. The founder of the Phase Research Center, Raduga, reportedly conducted the surgery in his Kazakhstani home, losing a significant amount of blood in the process.

Raduga’s risky endeavour has garnered a cult following in Russia, with supporters praising his audacity to push boundaries. However, neurosurgeons have strongly criticized his actions, citing the potential dangers and life-threatening consequences. The self-surgery could have led to severe complications, including stroke or death.

“This is an extremely dangerous thing to do,” Alex Green, a Consultant Neurosurgeon at the University of Oxford said.

“All sorts of complications could have happened. For example, if he had caused bleeding from a cortical vein or an intracerebral vessel he could have had a stroke with permanent deficit or death.”

Using self-taught knowledge from YouTube brain surgery videos and experiments on sheep, Raduga managed to implant a platinum and silicon electrode in his brain. The device purportedly triggered certain actions during dreams.

Despite successfully completing the procedure, Raduga eventually had the implant removed in a hospital after five weeks. Currently seeking volunteers for similar implants, he faces the risk of long-term epilepsy due to potential brain cortex scarring.

Experts caution against such actions, emphasizing the need for proper medical qualifications and stringent ethical considerations when dealing with neurosurgical interventions.

Raduga said in an interview, “I am glad I survived but I was ready to die,” adding, “For many people, it will be some sort of entertainment. Now, imagine a paralysed person who cannot experience anything in this life and now we find a way to help him to get into a lucid dream where everything is possible. Have sex, eat something, do something interesting.”

