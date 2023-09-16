Wedding Lap Dance: Guests Cringe, Groom Delighted

Love comes first, followed by marriage, and then this bride starts furiously twerking her uterus. When Natalie Sanders performed an NSFW lap dance at their post-wedding reception, she surprised her fiancé and wedding guests by flipping upside down and putting her crotch in his face.

The description of Sanders’ trending TikTok video this week said, “When you had one to[o] many drinks at your wedding,” the mother of three and nurse.

Sanders’ husband is pictured in the stunning post, which captivated more than 4.8 million people, sitting in a chair in the middle of the dance floor. The sexy blonde throws herself onto his lap upside down while wearing her flowing wedding dress and shoes.

The six-second video, set to Lil Wayne’s sensual song “Lollipop,” was captioned with the hashtags “#WeddingNight” and “#FunTimes.” People online virtually horrified at the prospect of the reactions of Sanders’ wedding guests while Sanders blatantly basks in the glory of her weird fun.

Take a look at the post below:

A TiKTok viewer reminded the group, “Y’all are supposed to do this after the reception.” I find it impressive that you could be both physically powerful and inebriated at the same time. Wow! I’m amazed. An admirer of the sensuality cheered.

Another online observer said, “If my next wedding ain’t this [I don’t] even want one lol.” An appreciative audience member remarked, “This is going to be a fun marriage.” However, some others were so preoccupied with Sanders’ Jerusalem cars to even notice her sexy twerk.

A virtual child chuckled that her shoes reminded him of a pair that might have been worn in biblical times. “Not the Jesus slippers, girl,” he said.

