Amazing Dog Jumps from 5th Floor – Must See the Outcome!

Street dog’s leap from a high-rise goes viral with 11.6 million views.

Video by @crazyclipsonly lauded for the dog’s bravery and impressive jump.

Viewers amazed by the dog’s remarkable abilities.

Have you ever witnessed an animal perform a similar trick from a high-rise structure as we have seen humans do? This time, a dog video featuring a black street dog leaping from an under-construction high-rise is making the rounds.

In the brief video posted on X, the dog appears to climb the height from the fifth floor of a building that is still under construction before making the risky descent. The shocking part is that the dog, who was not wearing any safety gear, made it through the trick and left without any injuries following the lethal jump.

But it looked like the dog avoided injury when it fell and also struck a fence. Over 11.6 million people have seen the popular video. “Dog continues walking normally after jumping from 5th floor,” is the title of a video that @crazyclipsonly uploaded to X (formerly Twitter).

Take a look at the post below:

Dog continues walking normally after jumping from 5th floor pic.twitter.com/flPLZxDiVi Advertisement — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 18, 2023

Check out the responses below:

One user said, “Super dog Why did he jump though?” Another wrote, “This is one rare dog. Alone, brave and doing just fine. He’s gonna get far in life.” A third user quipped, “It was dogs the whole time with 9 lives ??” Yet another noted, “That was a well calculated & executed jump by that dog. He bounced off the fence helping slow his momentum before hitting the ground, & rolled like a champ. I don’t think he would have done it if he didn’t think he could.”

One user wrote, “The truth is he controlled his pain & mind.” A third user wrote, “Paused Newton’s 3rd law for a few seconds.”

