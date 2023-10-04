Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Babar Azam, Hasan Ali compare the Hyderabad or Karachi biryani

Babar Azam, Hasan Ali compare the Hyderabad or Karachi biryani

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Pakistan World Cup captain Babar Azam compared the Hyderabad biriyani to their Karachi version.
  • The International Cricket Council posted a video on Instagram.
  • The video features Pakistani players discussing their impressions.
Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan World Cup team, recently offered his opinion on the legendary Hyderabad biriyani and contrasted it to their own Karachi biriyani. The team played two exhibition matches against New Zealand and Australia after arriving in India for the 2023 World Cup last week.

Although Babar thought both types of biriyanis tasted great, he thought the Hyderabadi version was a little spicier. Pacer Hasan Ali, however, frankly said that the Hyderabadi Biriyani was superior to the one from Karachi. Imam ul Haq and Haris Rauf, teammates, did not favor one rendition over the other but gave the Hyderabad version a very good rating.

Here is a video that the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted on their Instagram account featuring Pakistani players discussing their impressions on the Hyderabad biriyani and how it differs from the one served in Karachi.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Advertisement

The Pakistani board posted images of the team supper, where the players were treated to a variety of cuisines, on their social media accounts lately.

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

WATC VIDEO: Babar Azam’s Lookalike Having Biryani Before PSL 2022
WATC VIDEO: Babar Azam’s Lookalike Having Biryani Before PSL 2022

Ahead of the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), we've...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story