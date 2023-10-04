Babar Azam, Hasan Ali compare the Hyderabad or Karachi biryani

Pakistan World Cup captain Babar Azam compared the Hyderabad biriyani to their Karachi version.

The International Cricket Council posted a video on Instagram.

The video features Pakistani players discussing their impressions.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan World Cup team, recently offered his opinion on the legendary Hyderabad biriyani and contrasted it to their own Karachi biriyani. The team played two exhibition matches against New Zealand and Australia after arriving in India for the 2023 World Cup last week.

Although Babar thought both types of biriyanis tasted great, he thought the Hyderabadi version was a little spicier. Pacer Hasan Ali, however, frankly said that the Hyderabadi Biriyani was superior to the one from Karachi. Imam ul Haq and Haris Rauf, teammates, did not favor one rendition over the other but gave the Hyderabad version a very good rating.

Here is a video that the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted on their Instagram account featuring Pakistani players discussing their impressions on the Hyderabad biriyani and how it differs from the one served in Karachi.

The Pakistani board posted images of the team supper, where the players were treated to a variety of cuisines, on their social media accounts lately.

Advertisement Atleast Pakistani players getting proper food in India — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) October 4, 2023

They’re here to rate Biryani? — Danish (@danishiqbal__) October 4, 2023

pov: pak players all day pic.twitter.com/fOQBQIM9Xx — kunal jhurani (@myhumour_side) October 4, 2023

Advertisement its famous across the globe why would not the same rate rate it higher at its original place if origin — anees ur rehman (@an33s) October 4, 2023

Hotel walo se guzarish hai biryani mai tadka lagao kadak ki match ye log hugte hi reh jaye — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) October 4, 2023

Beef 🐂🥩 biryani clears all biriyanis. — 𝚃𝚑𝚘𝚛 𝚋𝚑𝚊𝚒 🎗 (@THORthayaar) October 4, 2023

Advertisement Exactly Hyderabad Biryani 😍 — Mr.Naruto (@MrNarutoHokage) October 4, 2023

