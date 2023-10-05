Barack Obama and wife Michelle messages on their anniversary

Obama’s 31st Anniversary: Barack and Michelle celebrated.

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama commemorated their 31st wedding anniversary by sharing touching tributes on social media. Barack Obama posted a photo of himself and Michelle Obama in what seems to be a park on Instagram and wished them a happy anniversary. You’re smart, nice, witty, and gorgeous, @MichelleObama, and I’m lucky to call you mine. Obama, who is pictured smiling and wearing a blue jacket and beige pants, posed with Michelle, who is also visible wearing a blue outfit.

More than 9.83 lakh people have liked the post since it was posted on Tuesday. “Happy Anniversary to the BEST President and First Lady. I miss you so much,” a user commented on the post. “Happy Anniversary to you both and to many more to come,” said another. “Happy Anniversary!, amazing photo,” wrote a third.

Michelle Obama, a former first lady, also shared a photo of herself and her husband along with the caption, “31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey!”

Obama was the first African-American to hold the office of president, serving as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. In June 1989, when Barack Obama was working as a summer associate at a Chicago law firm, the pair — who later married — first met. Obama’s advisor at the company for three months was Michelle Robinson. Malia and Sasha, the couple’s kids, were born.

