Cat refuses to be a ‘dad’ to a toy kitten, then changes his mind

A cat named Milo uses his Instagram page to amuse millions of followers.

He initially ignores a toy kitten, but later decides to spend more time with it.

The video has received 7.2 lakh views and 76,000 likes.

Meet Milo, a cat that ‘uses’ his own Instagram page to amuse the millions of people who follow him. It’s also where the adorable cat frequently “expresses” his inner thoughts regarding his interactions with his pet parents, cat sister Poppy, and dog sibling Beckham in the form of monologues.

He talked about the newest member of his family, a toy kitten, in the most recent round of his Instagram soliloquy. Milo reluctantly said, when discussing the toy, that he is “not yet ready to be its father.”

Milo is seen lying on a table with a toy cat in front of him when the video starts. Milo shared’ in a voiceover about the situation he is in. He claims that his pet parents gave him the toy, but Milo is unsure of this. He works very hard at first to ignore the toy. After the toy meets his siblings, he ultimately decides to reverse his choice.

The attack on the toy by Poppy is depicted in the video as she “shamelessly” tries to do so. But when Beckham sees the plush kitten, he becomes overexcited and kisses it with his “filthy tongue.”

Milo finally resolves to spend more time with the tiny toy out of concern for its safety and makes a promise to keep it safe from his cruel brothers. The cat finally acknowledges that he is a “dad” in the final moments of the film. He’says,’ “I didn’t ask to be a father but I guess this is my life now.”

Take a look at the post below:

Two days ago, the video was shared. It has had around 7.2 lakh views since being posted, and counting. Additionally, the video has received almost 76,000 likes. As a response to the video, many comments were submitted.

Check out the responses below:

“In addition to having to manage your staff, and keeping Poppy and Beckham in line, no end to your responsibilities. Fortunately, Milo is limitless in his capabilities,” joked an Instagram user. “It’s a nice surprise to see the soft side of Milo! A little bit shocking for Poppy’s reaction though,” added another. “It’s all fun and games until the kitten takes his sofa,” joined a third.

“I cannot begin to tell you how much I look forward to these posts! I am laughing so hard I have tears coming down my face!! Thank you for the laugh!” praised a fourth. “Sweet Milo. Obviously, you are the brains and heart of the household,” wrote a fifth.

