K-Pop Star Aoora’s Electrifying Dance to ‘UP Wala Thumka’

South Korean musician Aoora’s viral Instagram dance to “UP Wala Thumka.”

He exudes energy and enthusiasm, sparking engagement from viewers.

His performance inspires others to join in the fun.

A South Korean musician’s amazing dance to the hit song UP Wala Thumka has gone viral on social media. This video has received a lot of attention since it was posted on Instagram. A lot of people were amazed by his performance.

The musician Aoora is shown in the first scene of the video wearing a bright red drape around his waist and a black kurta and pajamas. He moves and makes facial expressions in sync with the pace of the song UP Wala Thumka, creating a lively groove.

He added in the post’s description. “I love UP – Lucknow… Kanpur. Do you want to dance with me?”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AOORA (아우라) (@aoora69)

A short while ago, someone published this on Instagram. With over two lakh likes, it has become viral since it was uploaded. Many comments have also been made on the share.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Very nice brother.” “Good dance,” posted another. A third shared, “Great dance Aoora.” Another jokingly wrote, “It’s time for you to get an Aadhar card!” A fifth shared, “Keep it up dear!” A sixth commented, “Welcome to UP.”

People have turned their heads in Aoora’s direction before. A video of him dancing to a combination of Oo Antava and Kaavaalaa alongside other artists went viral earlier. On social media, their incredible dance captured the hearts of many.

