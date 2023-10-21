Restaurant Alarmed: ‘Ghost’ Triggers Motion Detectors

Ghost triggers alarms at US restaurant via motion detectors.

CCTV footage hints at a mist-like presence, suggesting a poltergeist.

Shared video on Facebook stirs mixed reactions and supernatural discussions.

Before Halloween, a US restaurant made a terrifying assertion that startled everyone. The restaurant announced on social media that a ghost had triggered their motion detectors. The location even released CCTV footage, stating that the “mist-like” substance shown in the clip suggests there is a poltergeist on the property.

The Library Restaurant, situated in New Hampshire, USA, shared the video and provided an explanation of the incident on Facebook. The restaurant further mentioned that after the alarms were set off, the local police were called.

The Library Restaurant wrote, “Our building – the Rockingham – is well known for its ghosts and notably the ones in the Library basement. Last night, for the very first time our motion detector alarms INSIDE the building were set off by this camera motion caught on video in the dead of night outside the window. The motion detectors inside cannot see what the camera outside sees!” The establishment added, “It is not lights from the car – because you can see how others are picked up and there is no horizontal wind blowing. So what can this be! Make of it what you will but this has never happened before! Spooky coincidence for the time of year? Ps our Police rock, showing up to check it all out in double quick time 1:18.”

The street in front of the restaurant is shown in the video’s opening scene at night. It records an object moving in front of the camera that resembles smoke.

Take a look at the post below:

It was shared a few of days ago. It has received a number of likes and views since then. People have continued to leave a variety of comments on the video. A wide range of thoughts were posted by people, from wonder to mistrust.

Check out the responses below:

“So that whiff of (smoke?) wasn’t just through the air outside, it was also inside the building too? That’s what set off the inside motion detectors? (not the blinking lights or car headlights) correct? That is spooky,” posted a Facebook user. “It looks like smoke,” added another. “You can see a poltergeist going by the camera. Very cool,” commented a third.

“So are we gonna talk about the jump cut in the video at the time of the ‘ghost’? Or that the timecode in the upper right-hand corner skips from 02:29:30 to 02:31:04? But yea, totally legit, supernatural behaviour ‘caught on camera’,” wrote a fourth.

