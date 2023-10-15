Viral Video of Man Assaulting Son in Cafe Sparks Outrage

Viral video: Father punishes son in cafe, sparks parenting debate.

Controversy over the father’s actions and their justification.

Online users share differing opinions, some defending the father’s behavior.

Recently, a viral video of a father hitting his son in a cafe went viral online, igniting conversations on punishment and parenting. The situation started when the young child was later seen interacting with friends at a cafe, despite having reportedly told his parents that he would be attending coaching courses.

His father reacted angrily to this change in course, choosing to deal with the matter in a very visible and confrontational way.

In the widely circulated video on X, a parent can be seen addressing his son and demanding, “Kya bola tha?” (What was it you said?), when you struck him. The man then asks about the group’s oldest member and gives them both bodily punishment. Additionally, a black burqa-wearing woman is seen chastising the group for using hookahs.

Take a look at the post below:

A sizable portion of the microblogging site contended that there are other, more efficient ways to deal with such difficulties, while some online users have defended the father’s actions, saying they were required to stop the situation from getting worse.

Check out the responses below:

