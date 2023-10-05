Advertisement
Watch: Bride Dances To A Punjabi Song, Netizens Call It ‘Dhamakedar’

  • Viral Wedding Dance: Bride’s performance goes viral, praised by viewers.
  • Bride and sister-in-law dance to “Balle Balle Je Soniya De Rang Dekhlo.”
  • 5.3 Million Views: Video garners massive attention and comments online.
Weddings are a significant affair that involves several ceremonies, dances, and loads of enjoyment. Not only the bride and groom are being married, but two families are also joining together. Wedding receptions are known for their happy moments, and the bride’s dance performance is one of the highlights that never fails to catch guests’ attention.

In a similar spirit, a certain bride’s wedding dance performance recently went viral online and received a ton of attention and praise from viewers. The newlywed wife and her sister-in-law may be seen in the video dancing hard together.

The bride can be seen dancing in the video clip to the tune of a well-known Punjabi song. With her friends and family by her side, the woman in a saree danced to the tune of “Balle Balle Je Soniya De Rang Dekhlo.”

Take a look at the post below:

A user going by the handle @dollysharma6092 first posted the footage via Instagram. The caption stated, “Nanad Bhabi ka Damakedar dance ❤️🥰,”

The video immediately became well-known and captured the interest of many viewers. The video has received countless comments and an astonishing 5.3 million views since being shared. Additionally, the video has inspired viewers to share their opinions in the comments section.

Check out the responses below:

As one user wrote, “Love💘🌷💖😘😘🔥🔥Beautiful 🔥😍.” Another commented, “Beautiful dance osm super dancer.” A third person stated, “👏👏nice dance❤️❤️😍😍.”

Next Story