Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch: Donald Trump’s lookalike selling kulfi in Pakistan

Watch: Donald Trump’s lookalike selling kulfi in Pakistan

  • Viral video shows ‘Chacha Bagga’ selling unique ice cream flavors.
  • Shehzad Roy shares the video, amusing fans with his lookalike.
  • Video goes viral for the uncanny resemblance.
The fable of every human having seven identical people with similar facial traits has gone widespread, and the most recent addition to the list is US President Donald Trump, whose lookalike was identified in a viral video.

People have come across several celebrity lookalikes on social media, and the most recent viral person is US President Donald Trump, whose doppelganger was discovered serving ice cream. People identified a man in his mid-40s as ‘Chacha Bagga,’ who was selling his singing to sell Kulfi – milk ice cream flavoured with almonds and cardamom.

The albino man can be heard enticing folks to come sample his Khoya Kulfi in the video. Shehzad Roy, a singer and humanitarian, originally published the film online and praised her remarkable voice, asking netizens if they could put him in touch with the ice cream vendor.

Take a look at the post below:

As the video went viral, online fans were amused by the man who resembled American businessman and politician Donald Trump’s abilities.

Also Read

Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub
Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub

Trump distributes pizzas to a cheering crowd at Kathy's Treehouse Pub and...

