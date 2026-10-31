Students, workers rally across Italy over economic pressures

Most demonstrations during the nationwide strike remained peaceful, with protesters calling for better-funded schools and universities, lower rents and relief from the rising cost of everyday necessities.

ROME: Thousands of students, workers and people from various sectors took to the streets across Italy on to protest rising living costs, expensive education and housing difficulties, demanding increased public investment in schools and affordable accommodation.





Most demonstrations during the nationwide strike remained peaceful, with protesters calling for better-funded schools and universities, lower rents and relief from the rising cost of everyday necessities.





According to AFP, the demonstrations were part of one of Italy's largest waves of protests in recent months. Students occupied school buildings and established temporary tent camps in several cities to press their demands.





The nationwide general strike was called by Italy's USB trade union, drawing participation from truck drivers, taxi drivers, farmers and workers from other sectors. These groups have also staged protests in recent weeks over rising fuel prices and increased defence spending.





USB told AFP that between 1 million and 1.5 million people participated in demonstrations across the country. However, authorities have not released official figures for the turnout.





In Rome, 16-year-old student Sofia Cataldi said her high school building was unsafe, citing falling windows and problems with rodents. She said students wanted clean and secure educational facilities.





University student Beatrice Cilelli, 21, said students were struggling with expensive tuition fees and high rents. She said renting a single room in Rome could cost as much as 1,200 euros a month, placing a heavy financial burden on parents.





In Rome, demonstrators marched from the central railway station, passing major landmarks including the Colosseum before reaching the area near the Economy Ministry. They carried banners and flags, demanding investment in public services instead of increased military spending.





Students and workers also staged demonstrations in Milan, where one banner read, "Take back your future."





Stefano De Fines, a 25-year-old protester, expressed hope that demonstrations involving workers from different sectors would lead to lasting change.





Police were deployed across several cities to maintain security. However, tensions erupted at some locations.





In Turin, police used batons and water cannons to disperse protesters. In Rome, some young demonstrators threw bottles, overturned rubbish bins and set one of them on fire as the rally ended.





The protests came after clashes between young demonstrators and police in Milan on Oct. 17 and 18. Following those incidents, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government tightened regulations governing public gatherings and eased rules on the detention of minors.





Last week, the Italian government approved a 175.2 million-euro relief package for truck drivers, farmers and fishermen affected by rising fuel prices.





The proposed 2027 budget also includes measures targeting young people and families, including a proposed annual bonus of 2,500 euros for workers under the age of 30.





Meloni has said she wants to address the concerns of young people who feel that the state does not care about them. However, she stressed that the proposed benefits would not be available to those involved in vandalism.